Library in Johnson County kicks off major renovations

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Johnson County officials kicked off a major renovation project for the public library at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The library has already begun work on the Central Resources Branch off 87th and Farley in Overland Park, and it will be closed for the rest of the year while crews upgrade the building.

Until this branch reopens, library users will only be allowed to pick up and return library materials.

With more than 350,000 people visiting this branch each year, the other library branches expect an increase in foot traffic.

The library also said that the $3.6 million dollar project should help improve the book-borrowing experience, too.

"We’re trying to bring this building up to 21st century standards of library use," Christopher Leitch, of the Johnson County Library said. "We have some public upgrades to make because the public has told us what they want to see: more meeting space, more outlets for their portable devices. "

During construction, 250,000 materials stored at this library will be shrink-wrapped on the shelves and taken out of circulation.