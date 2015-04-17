Chat with the Stars: Courtney Halverson and Jacob Wysocki of “Unfriended”

Posted 8:14 am, April 17, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --The movie "Unfriended" is a scary millennial age horror movie but what is even scarier than the movie is its subject  -- cyber bullying. Hear from the film's stars and what they had to say on the subject in the video above.