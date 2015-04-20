Fatally shot pregnant woman uses final moments to save unborn baby

RALEIGH, N.C. — A pregnant woman who was shot and killed Saturday night told a 911 dispatcher her name and location in her last dying breaths in order to save her unborn daughter’s life.

The Raleigh Police Department released the eerie call that 25-year-old Kimberly Dianne Richardson made to 911 moments after she was shot behind a shopping mall, WNCN repots.

“Help,” Richardson said, struggling to breathe. “I’ve been shot.” She was able to tell the dispatcher her exact location.

Raleigh police quickly found Richardson and transported her to the hospital. Doctors performed an emergency cesarean section to save her daughter’s life, but Richardson passed away from her injuries.

Officers believe Richardson’s strength while talking with 911 in her dying moments ultimately saved her baby’s life.

WNCN reports that Richardson’s boyfriend Daniel Steele, 25, was arrested as the suspect in the shooting. He is being charged with first-degree murder.

No other information is being released about the infant, per the family’s request.

A fundraising website was set up to raise money to support Richardson’s baby girl and her family.