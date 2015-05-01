Is the new “The Avengers” super? “Clouds of Sils Maria” hit the stratosphere? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kansas City, MO --- As summer approaches so does the long list of films that will send movie-goers inside to escape the blazing heat and enjoy the latest Hollywood creations. FOX 4's Shawn Edwards and Russ Simmons sat down to check out a few of those films and determine which ones have lived up to their expectations.

1. AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON (PG-13)

Walt Disney Pictures

RUSS

That ‘wooshing’ sound you hear isn’t from superheroes speeding skyward, it’s the sound of money being sucked into the box office for “Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.” The dysfunctional band of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is back for more of the destructive adventure we’ve come to expect.

SHAWN

But the adventure is dull. The best moments of "The Avengers: The Age of Ultron" is when the action has stopped and we get to see the crew just hanging out. The vibe is humorous and even slightly insightful. This was a very smart and witty way to help keep up with the multitude of characters that often become a blur during all of the cartoonish mayhem.

RUSS

The movie is too long and too loud and the story too convoluted, but it delivers the breathless action, cheeky humor and spectacular eye candy fans demand. While inferior to the first installment, “Marvel’s The Avengers: Age of Ultron” should destroy any competition at your local the Cineplex.

SHAWN

Predicting its Box Office success is easy. Figuring out why the movie works but doesn't not so much. The main problem is with the action, while it mostly looks good, it's all just mediocre computer play. And the plot sort of just exist like a stagnant pool of water. And you know you wouldn't drink any of that. Looking for an emotional payoff you better rewatch Christopher Nolan's Batman franchise. The First "Avengers" was just shy of being great. "Age of Ultron" seems more like the blueprint for Disney World's next great ride. This is theme park cinema at its best.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2. CLOUDS OF SILS MARIA (R)

IFC Films

RUSS

On the other end of the cinematic spectrum is “Clouds of Sils Maria,” an art film with a capital “A.” Juliette Binoche plays a middle-aged actress and Kristen Stewart portrays her assistant who is constantly challenging her.

SHAWN

Yes, arty to a fault, but an acting clinic nonetheless with two very powerful and engaging performances.

RUSS

Both actresses give strong performances in this finely detailed and complex drama. While intellectually challenging, writer/director Olivier Assayas’ drama is very self indulgent, ambiguous and anti-climatic. “Clouds of Sils Maria” provides a showcase for its actresses and gives Stewart a chance to prove her mettle.

SHAWN

You assessment is absolutely correct. The film's tone is off-putting and the story sort of meanders. But you heard it hear first, Kristen Stewart best known for the Twilight franchise will win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role. She's that good and already won a French Academy Award earlier this year for the role. She really is that good.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

Also opening this week:

“Salt of the Earth” is a documentary about famed photographer Sebastião Salgado, written and directed by German filmmaker Wim Wenders. Anton Yelchin stars in the romantic comedy “5 to 7,” about a man who falls for a married French woman and can only meet her for trysts between the hours of 5 and 7.

