Flooding forces Mosby residents from homes

MOSBY, Mo. — Virtually the entire town of Mosby, Missouri was under water on Sunday after strong storms late Saturday and early Sunday morning brought the Fishing River out of its banks, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate from their homes.

Flood water turned streets into rivers and woods into lakes Sunday, and all Seth Laudie could do was wait. He says his cousin, Steven Laudie, was trapped inside his home with his wife and four children.

"You wish you could be in there helping them. You're just kind of sitting and waiting out here. There's not much you can do,” said Seth Laudie.

In a matter of hours the Fishing River flooded nearly the entire town.

"Their cars are almost all the way under water. Their basement of their house which is raised up out of the ground is pretty much all the way under water. They've got a couple feet before it takes over the main floor of the house,” said Laudie.

After several failed rescue attempts and hours of waiting, two boats finally made it to Steven Laudie's home. After floating over what used to be farmers fields, the family was brought back to dry land with quite the story to tell.

"Our house is still okay. Just all the cars are under water and everything it's like a lake out there. So it's quite adventurous,” said Steven Laudie, who says his family lost their two cars and anything that was left in the basement.

"We looked out the window… we saw about just the tires were under water and then we look out again and it was a little over the tires and we're like whoa, I guess it's getting a little higher,” said Steven Laudie, who says they have flood insurance and have a place to stay. He also says they'll re-build.

"The house is still going to be livable so we'll work it out. We're survivors,” said Steven Laudie.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department said the river crested at 30 feet just before noon and is slowly going back down. The Red Cross is now helping dozens of displaced families.

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon is set to survey the storm damage Monday.