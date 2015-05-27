Everyone is invited to play while pianos are on parade in the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're seeing pianos popping up around the Kansas City metro, your eyes aren't deceiving you. It's the work of the Kansas City Music Teachers Association and Keys 4/4 Kids.

Wednesday's sunny backdrop provided a perfect day to have an outdoor piano lesson. Coleman Stephens has been scaling the keys for two years now, but it’s his first time playing at Corinth Square in Prairie Village.

“It was really bright and hard to see,” he said about playing outside.

This piano was just installed and will stay for the summer. Lisa Cattanach drummed up the idea, Pianos on Parade. Kansas City Music Teachers Association teamed up with Keys 4/4 Kids a huge celebration. KCMTA is celebrating its centennial anniversary.

“We’ve got locations from Gladstone to Lee’s Summit, Zona Rosa, South Johnson County, Prairie Fire, here in Corinth Prairie Village,” said Cattanach. “They came in brown pianos. They didn’t look like they had much life to them.”

Local artists and schools painted 60 different pianos that will mostly be placed in outdoor locations. You’ve got dinosaur pianos and colorful keys. The goal is to invite everyone to play.

“It’s kind of like the cows, Jayhawks on parade. It’ll be pretty exciting to go find them all,” said Tricia Stephens.

All the pianos will hopefully be installed by the end of the week. A map will be available online once they're all out. If you find one, there is also a code that you can scan with your phone that will connect you to an online map.