This is why mouths water at Q39

Smoked Fried Chicken

  • 1 whole chicken
  • ¼ c chicken rub
  •  ¾ c brisket rub
  • 4 c flour
  • 1 c buttermilk
  • ¼ cooking oil

Prepare and smoke whole chicken

  • season whole chicken with chicken rub 1/4 cup
  • place in smoker at 300 degrees until thigh and leg is at 168
  • place in pan cover with plastic (steam should help soften skin) and hold until needed

Fry chicken

  • cut whole smoked chicken into quarters
  • dredge in seasoned flour then butter milk and then flour again
  • fry until golden brown
  • drizzle with BBQ sauce to serve

Southwest Brisket Sandwich

  • 1 bun toasted (recommend Farm to Market egg bun)
  • 5 1/2 oz sliced brisket
  • 1 oz chipotle mayonnaise
  • 2 oz Jalapeño - cilantro slaw

Prepare slaw in advance

Jalapeño Cilantro slaw

  • 1 TBS lime juice
  • 2 TBS salad oil
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro
  • Steak seasoning
  • ½ lg red onion sliced julienne
  • 1 jalapeño sliced paper thin
  • 4 cups sliced cabbage

In a small bowl, mix together lime juice, salad oil, cilantro, and steak seasoning. In a separate large bowl, toss together onion, jalapeno, and cabbage.  Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss well.

Assemble sandwich

  • toast bun with butter
  • spread chipotle mayo on bun
  • add sliced brisket
  • top with 2 oz jalapeño cilantro slaw