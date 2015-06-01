This is why mouths water at Q39

Smoked Fried Chicken
- 1 whole chicken
- ¼ c chicken rub
- ¾ c brisket rub
- 4 c flour
- 1 c buttermilk
- ¼ cooking oil
Prepare and smoke whole chicken
- season whole chicken with chicken rub 1/4 cup
- place in smoker at 300 degrees until thigh and leg is at 168
- place in pan cover with plastic (steam should help soften skin) and hold until needed
Fry chicken
- cut whole smoked chicken into quarters
- dredge in seasoned flour then butter milk and then flour again
- fry until golden brown
- drizzle with BBQ sauce to serve
Southwest Brisket Sandwich
- 1 bun toasted (recommend Farm to Market egg bun)
- 5 1/2 oz sliced brisket
- 1 oz chipotle mayonnaise
- 2 oz Jalapeño - cilantro slaw
Prepare slaw in advance
Jalapeño Cilantro slaw
- 1 TBS lime juice
- 2 TBS salad oil
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- Steak seasoning
- ½ lg red onion sliced julienne
- 1 jalapeño sliced paper thin
- 4 cups sliced cabbage
In a small bowl, mix together lime juice, salad oil, cilantro, and steak seasoning. In a separate large bowl, toss together onion, jalapeno, and cabbage. Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss well.
Assemble sandwich
- toast bun with butter
- spread chipotle mayo on bun
- add sliced brisket
- top with 2 oz jalapeño cilantro slaw