This is why mouths water at Q39

Smoked Fried Chicken 1 whole chicken

¼ c chicken rub

¾ c brisket rub

4 c flour

1 c buttermilk

¼ cooking oil Prepare and smoke whole chicken season whole chicken with chicken rub 1/4 cup

place in smoker at 300 degrees until thigh and leg is at 168

place in pan cover with plastic (steam should help soften skin) and hold until needed Fry chicken cut whole smoked chicken into quarters

dredge in seasoned flour then butter milk and then flour again

fry until golden brown

drizzle with BBQ sauce to serve Southwest Brisket Sandwich 1 bun toasted (recommend Farm to Market egg bun)

5 1/2 oz sliced brisket

1 oz chipotle mayonnaise

2 oz Jalapeño - cilantro slaw Prepare slaw in advance Jalapeño Cilantro slaw 1 TBS lime juice

2 TBS salad oil

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Steak seasoning

½ lg red onion sliced julienne

1 jalapeño sliced paper thin

4 cups sliced cabbage In a small bowl, mix together lime juice, salad oil, cilantro, and steak seasoning. In a separate large bowl, toss together onion, jalapeno, and cabbage. Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss well. Assemble sandwich toast bun with butter

spread chipotle mayo on bun

add sliced brisket

