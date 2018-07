Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- People lined up for hours at the Johnson County Community College Fieldhouse Gym Wednesday morning to get inside the Friends of Johnson County Library 27th Annual Summer Book Sale.

60,000 gently used books are up for sale for 25 cents to $2. All proceeds benefit the library and its many programs.

The Book Sale is open to the general public Wednesday starting at noon through Saturday.