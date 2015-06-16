KCK police seek vehicle of interest in connection to SW Blvd shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a vehicle of interest possibly involved in a shooting incident, which left a man with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle is described as a dark silver/greenish 2009-10 Dodge Magnum, (previously, before more information was obtained, police were looking for a silver Dodge Charger.)

Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Kansas City, Kansas police responded to a reported shooting, in the area of I-35 and Southwest Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located a white vehicle sitting in the intersection with a black male inside who had been shot.

The victim, who is in his thirties, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the KCK Police Department. Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).

Previous coverage:



