Heavy rain causes sinkhole in Excelsior Springs

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. -- Heavy rain over the weekend caused flash flooding in parts of Excelsior Spring and created a sinkhole in one area.

Drivers were forced to find an alternative route when a portion of the road near 136th and Cameron Road gave way. A portion of the roadway remained closed Monday morning around 7 a.m.

Parts of Clay County had up to five inches of rain, which caused portions of the downtown Excelsior Springs area including Paul Craig Park to flood. The storm also brought hail to the area and brought down power lines.

"It's been 3 times today we've had hail, rain for over half an hour," Nikki Evans of Excelsior Springs said. "I mean torrential, can't see through it rain. It's been crazy."