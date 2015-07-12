Police identify teen killed after crash ended in Saline Co. creek

MARSHALL, Mo. — Police say they have recovered the body of a 16-year-old male, who died after a vehicle he was riding in landed upside down in Salt Fork Creek.

Friday evening four teens, ages 16 to 19, and one person in their early 20s, were all riding in a vehicle together when the 19-year-old female driver overcorrected causing her 1997 Ford Bronco to exit the roadway and overturn in a creek bed near Watermill Road.

Police said all of the teens were able to exit the vehicle safely except 16-year-old Carl Girard, who was riding in the rear middle passenger seat of the vehicle. Because of high flood waters, the vehicle floated down stream. Crews later recovered Girard’s body inside the vehicle with his seatbelt still on.