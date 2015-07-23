× Noah Wilson’s Bandage Project now selling T-shirts with support of Royals

A seven-year-old boy’s legacy is living on and so is his love for the Royals. Noah Wilson lost his battle to cancer last month. Noah had started a campaign to collect colorful band-aids for patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital. Now Noah’s bandage project is selling a T-shirt. The Royals let the bandage project use the logo. So far, about 400 have been sold. They are $22 a piece and available through August 4. All proceeds go to Noah’s Bandage Project. Check out the links below for more information on how to support Noah’s cause and honor his memory. If you donate bandages, please ensure that they are latex-free.

http://noahsbandageproject.com/noah/

https://teespring.com/Noah

https://twitter.com/@NBP_Bandages