A twitter-user who appears to be a young man, tweeted his need for weed and willingness to buy it on Thursday, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department saw the tweet and sent him a public reply, offering to meet up with him.

The Kid_Kennedy twitter account has few followers, and it’s unclear if anyone came through for him.

I need some weed I'm willing to buy #JSO — Brandon Kennedy (@Kid_kennedy89) July 23, 2015