Invasion of privacy charge against man who allegedly took pictures of girl in Kohl’s dressing room

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A 20-year-old man is accused of taking pictures of a girl in a dressing room at the Kohl’s store, 18800 E. 39th Street in Independence, Mo., on July 3. Skylar Ware is also now charged with Invasion of Privacy in the second degree in Jackson County.

According to the probable cause statement, the juvenile child was trying on clothes in the dressing room while her mother waited outside. The mother told police she noticed a man with dreadlocks and large black gages in his ears, in the women’s section looking at women’s jeans.

She said she thought it was odd and after several minutes, she noticed he was gone. When she went to check on her daughter in the dressing room, the mother says she saw the same man in the stall next to her daughter. She says he was leaning under dressing stall with his phone, taking photographs.

When the mother yelled, “Are you kidding me?” to the man he left he store and drove off in a vehicle.

When investigators looked at video from the store, they identified a suspect leaving in a late 1990’s to early 2000’s Lincoln or Cadillac Sedan. The Loss Prevention Officer recognized the suspect as someone caught doing the same thing a year or two prior, and provided the name, “Skylar Ware.”

A computer-check showed Ware had a warrant out for a traffic violation in a 1997 Lincoln Town Car. Police put together a photo lineup of Ware and six similar-looking males and the victim’s mother quickly selected Ware as the man in the dressing room.

In an attempt to locate Ware, officers went to a Blue Springs address and observed him in a Lincoln and arrested him. Police say he had in his possession a phone with a cracked screen, which they looked through after obtaining a search warrant. They say there were 34 images and five videos, including pictures of different women’s backside that appeared to be in public places without the knowledge of the women. There was also an image of a nude female child, approximately two-years-old.

The image showed two young girls who appeared to be lying down, and the younger one was fully nude. The older girl was clothed and they appeared to be in a hug.

The charge against Ware is a class A misdemeanor.