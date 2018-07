Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person was injured while trying to gaze at the meteor shower early Tuesday morning.

Police say three people were watching the Perseid meteor shower when one of them fell off the rocks of a cliff near Roanoke and Madison in KCMO.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries. According to the sergeant the scene, the victim suffered lacerations, bumps and bruises. The injuries are not considered life threatening.