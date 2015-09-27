× Police arrest Overland Park man after he allegedly attacks wife with tool

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police arrested a man after a domestic-violence incident involving the suspect and his wife.

Officers said Sunday morning, near Foster and Riley streets in Overland Park, a man attacked his wife with a tool of some kind, while police said children were present in their home.

Police said the woman refused to go to the hospital and was treated at the scene.

Officers later arrested the husband in western Overland Park, near 119th and Quivira.