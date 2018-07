Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police responded to an 'intrusion' alarm at about 4:00 Friday morning at the payday loan business at 63rd and Paseo.

When they got to the Speedy Loans building, there was a huge hole in the side of it. From the pictures, it appears someone ripped the ATM out of the building or rammed their car into it and took the machine. Police would only confirm that they were investigating a burglary at the location.

No one has yet determined or released the amount stolen.