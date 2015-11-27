Metro stores offering steals and deals on Small Business Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Instead of competing with the big box stores with huge deals on Black Friday, Saturday is all about the local love. There are metro stores filled with unique, one of a kind gifts: vinyl, shirts, even jewelry.

“Your best vote is where you spend your money. I like to source locally, I like to support people who live in my neighborhood,” said Judy Mills of Mills Record Company.

Every Satuday after Thanksgiving is a big one; it’s Small Business Saturday, a Black Friday for local shops.

The #ShopSmall movement is huge in Kansas City. There will be deals and steals at almost every independently owned store.

Starting up is hard, staying in the business is even harder. Sarah Douglas opened shop 80 years ago.

“It’s very challenging but it’s very fun and it’s wonderful. We get complimented every day by customers who say we come here specifically because you know who we are, you care about us,” she said.

Supporting the mom and pop shops is what Small Business Saturday is about. It’s showing support the people and city you live in.

Here are some of the events happening in and around Kansas City on November 28 to celebrate Small Business Saturday:

Brookside (MO): Located in the area of 63rd Street between Main Street and Wornall Road, Brookside hosts over 80 shops, restaurants, and service providers. Businesses will be holding individual promotions and sales on Small Business Saturday. Learn more by clicking on this link.

Waldo (MO): For the second year, the shops in Waldo will hold a “Shop Small Saturday Crawl” from 10am-2pm on Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can pick up a Shop Small Saturday Crawl passport at any participating store before November 28th and will receive a stamp for purchases made at participating businesses on the day for the chance to win gift cards and merchandise. Learn more by clicking on this link.

Crossroads Arts District (MO): Visit the KC Crossroads from 10am-4pm on Small Business Saturday for local shopping at the area's boutique shops. You can also stop by the district's restaurants and art galleries. Learn more at this link.

Lee’s Summit (MO): Downtown Lee’s Summit, a Great American Main Street Award winner, features more than 45 specialty stores. On Small Business Saturday, shoppers can participate in the “Passport to Downtown Lee’s Summit” and will be eligible to win prizes, including a merchant gift basket and a trip to Washington, MO. More details at this link.

Overland Park (KS): Select shops in the College Square Shopping Center will offer deals and promotions, as well as a raffle where shoppers can win one of three gift baskets.