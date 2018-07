Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Three weeks ago, FOX 4 told you some people were concerned the money they paid for special royal blue KCFD hats wasn't going to the families of fallen firefighters.

FOX 4 tagged along as the co-owner of The Chop Shop made good on his word, giving a check for $225 to the local firefighters union.

The shop also changed the design of the hat to make it look different from the original KCFD tribute hats.