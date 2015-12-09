27 adorable holiday-inspired baby names

The holiday season is the happiest time of the year, especially if you’re expecting a very special delivery. You’ll certainly receive a few gifts from loved ones, but nothing can compare to the little bundle of joy you’re about to welcome into your home and your heart.

Of course, your baby doesn’t have to be born during the holidays to give them a name inspired by the season, as it’s perfectly acceptable to pay homage to the merriest of months at any point in the year. Inspire your child to enjoy the holidays as much as you do by choosing a name that embodies the spirit of the season.

Everyone is busy during the holidays — and things might be a little more chaotic than usual this year — so the genealogy experts at MooseRoots took the time to compile a list of holiday-inspired names to help you get ideas. The names were ranked using data from the Social Security Administration and defined by information from the Oxford University Press.

Make the spirit of holidays a constant presence in your home by choosing a seasonally fitting name for your little boy or girl. Some names on the list are classics, while others are a bit more nontraditional. Keep reading to find the perfect one for your little miracle.

#27. Alban

Alban is derived from the Latin word “albanus,” which is of uncertain origin. It is thought to mean white or rock. In 2014, only eight baby boys in the U.S. were given this unusual holiday name.

#26. Jemima

Jemima is a Biblical name that means “dove.” It was the name of Job’s oldest daughter, who was born toward the end of his life when his prosperity had been restored. This unique name is currently trending way up in the U.S., ranking 3,071 for all baby girls born in 2014.

#25. Chiara

The name Chiara is of Italian origin and has been borne by several Italian saints. This unusual name for baby girls has been trending significantly down in the U.S., ranking 1,623 in 2014.

It is much more popular in other countries, as it has made the top 200 lists in Belgium, Switzerland and Italy in recent years.

#24. Cristobal

Cristobal is a unique holiday-inspired name for baby boys. It was most popular during the 1990s, when it had an average rank of 953. The name has been slowly trending down over the last decade.

#23. Nick

Nick is the short form of Nicholas, but is rarely chosen on its own as a first name for baby boys in the U.S. It was most popular during the 1910s, when it had an average rank of 195.

The name has seen a slow decline in popularity over the last decade.

#22. Charity

Charity is a name that denotes the Christian’s love for his fellow man. In 1 Corinthians 13:13, St. Paul said, “and now abideth faith, hope charity, these three: but the greatest of these is charity.”

This unique name for baby girls reached peak U.S. popularity in 1975, but has been trending way down over the last decade.

#21. Abner

Abner is a Biblical name that means “father of light” in Hebrew. It dates back to the time of the earliest Puritan settlements in the U.S., and reached peak popularity during the 1880s. The name has been trending up over the last decade.

#20. Paloma

Paloma is derived from the Latin word “palumba,” meaning “dove” — which is famously included in the song the “12 Days of Christmas.”

The name is of Spanish origin and is currently trending up for baby girls born in the U.S. It is also popular in Spain, ranking 114th in 2004.

#19. Natasha

Natasha is a name of Russian and Slavic origin that is sometimes given to baby girls born on Christmas Day. It was most popular in the U.S. during the 1980s, when it held an average rank of 77. The name has also been on the top 200 list in New Zealand and Denmark.

#18. Imani

Imani ranked No. 503 for baby girls born in the U.S. in 2014. It was most popular in the 2000s, when it had an average rank of 363, but has slowly declined in popularity over the last decade.

#17. Joy

Joy is a holiday name that became very prevalent in the 17th century under the Puritan influence, as they were committed to being joyful in the Lord.

It was most popular during the 1970s in the U.S., when it had an average rank of 146. The name has remained relatively flat in ranking over the last decade.

#16. Holly

Holly is a name rooted in the evergreen shrub or tree that is typically used to decorate for Christmas. It reached peak popularity in 1983, when it was the 48th most popular name for baby girls. The name is also trendy internationally, as it has made the top 200 lists in Ireland, England and Wales, Scotland, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, and Sweden.

#15. Noel

Noel is currently trending up for baby boys in the U.S., with a 2014 rank of 356. It was most popular in the 1930s, when it had an average rank of 305.

The name is also popular with parents in Switzerland and Sweden, as it has made the top 200 lists in both countries.

#14. Christina

Christina is derived from the word “Christian.” The name is of English, Greek, Hebrew, Latin and Roman origin and was trendiest during the 1980s, when it had an average rank of 18.

It is also popular internationally, as it has made the top 200 lists in New Zealand and Denmark.

#13. Hope

The name Hope is derived from the Old English word “hopa” that denotes the Christian expectation of resurrection and eternal life. It reached peak popularity in 1999 when it was the 143rd most common name for baby girls in the U.S. and is currently trending way down. Hope has made the top 200 lists in England and Wales, Scotland, New Zealand and Northern Ireland.

#12. Jasper

Jasper means “treasurer.” It is the English form for one of the three wise men’s names, who brought gifts to baby Jesus at his birth. It is currently trending way up for newborn boys in the U.S., earning the 2014 rank of 218. The name has also made the top 200 list in Belgium, England and Wales and New Zealand.

#11. Angela

The name Angela is the feminine form of “Angelus.” It has English, Greek, Latin and Roman origins and was most prominent in U.S. during the 1970s, when it had an average rank of six. Angela is also commonly used by parents in Spain, as it was the country’s 39th most popular name in 2014.

#10. Emmanuel

Emmanuel is a Biblical name meaning “God is with us” in Hebrew. It is currently trending way up for baby boys in the U.S. and has been more popular than ever over the past few years.

#9. Mary

Mary was the name of Jesus Christ’s mother — the Virgin Mary — and several other Biblical figures. It was extremely prevalent among early Christians and reached peak U.S. popularity in the 1880s, when it had an average rank of No.1. The name has also made the top 200 lists in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

#8. Clara

Clara is defined as “bright and famous” and has Latin, Italian and Roman origins. It was most common during the 1880s, when it had an average rank of nine. The name is popular internationally, as it has made the top 200 lists in Belgium, Ireland, England and Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Spain and Sweden.

#7. Faith

Faith is derived from the abstract noun denoting the quality of believing and trusting in God, which is perfectly representative of the holiday season. The name was widely used by the Puritans of the 17th century and reached peak U.S. popularity in 2002. It has made the top 200 lists in England and Wales, Scotland, New Zealand and Northern Ireland.

#6. Lucy

The holiday-inspired name Lucy has English and French origins. In 2014, it was the 62nd most popular name for baby girls in the U.S. and is currently trending way up. It has also made the top 200 lists in Belgium, Ireland, England and Wales, Scotland, New Zealand and Northern Ireland.

#5. Christian

Christian is a boys’ name with French, Greek, Hebrew, Latin and Scandinavian roots that means “follower of Christ.” It has maintained steady popularity in the U.S. over the last decade, ranking No. 42 for baby boys born in 2014. The name has also made the top 200 lists in New Zealand, Denmark, Switzerland, Spain, Norway, Iceland, Sweden and Italy.

#4. Christopher

The name Christopher means “Christ,” who is of course the reason for the entire Christian holiday season. It reached peak popularity in the 1980s and ranked 30th in popularity for baby boys’ born in 2014. Christopher has also made the top 200 lists in Ireland, England and Wales, Scotland, New Zealand, Northern Ireland and Norway.

#3. Hannah

Hannah is a Biblical name that was borne by the mother of the prophet Samuel and means “He (God) has favored me (with a child).” It has been trending way down in the U.S., despite being the 28th most popular name for baby girls in 2014.

The name has also made the top 200 lists in Belgium, Ireland, England and Wales, Scotland, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

#2. Natalie

Natalie is the French form of “Natalia.” The name was adopted from the Russian culture in the early 20th century and thought to be influenced by Diaghilev’s Ballet Russe.

In 2014, it was the 23rd most popular name for baby girls in the U.S., with a total of 7,061 given the name. It has also made the top 200 lists in New Zealand, Norway and Sweden.

#1. Joseph

Joseph was the husband of the Virgin Mary and the father of Jesus. In 2014, it was the 20th most popular name in the U.S., with 11,995 baby boys given the name. It has also made the top 200 lists in Ireland, England and Wales, Scotland, New Zealand and Northern Ireland.

