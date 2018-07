Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gadgets will be popular gifts this holiday season, but you don’t have to break the bank to give them.



There are so many great tech accessories to give this holiday season.

Here are some affordable stocking stuffers to satisfy the gadget lover in your life - just be warned, these are so useful, you might find yourself shopping for two - them and you!

Flipbelt - $30

AmazonBasics Adjustable Tablet Stand - $9

Tweedz - $35

Applecore - $2 - $5

Nomad Road Trip - $60

Check out some bonus picks on my Facebook Page!