KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the victim in a fatal car accident at Missouri Highway 152 and North Platte Purchase Drive early Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. Saturday of an accident involving one vehicle. The victim, Clint R. Burris, 41, of Kansas City, reportedly lost control of his vehicle, left the road and ran into a ditch.

The victim died at the scene. Police have released no further details at this time.