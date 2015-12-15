With one year under his belt, KCK police chief stresses community policing as top priority

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Partnering with the community to fight crime – Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler says that's still his top priority as he wraps his first year on the job.

Chief Zeigler joined the KCK police department 25 years ago, and had been serving as the assistant chief since 2010 when he beat out dozens of candidates for the top post.

From the "most heinous" crime this year, to tweeting in the name of transparency, no topic was off-limits when Chief Zeigler sat down with FOX 4’s Katie Banks to discuss his vision for the KCK police department.

“I would say it’s the most heinous, most gut-wrenching,” Chief Zeigler said, as he described the most difficult case his officers have investigated all year: the murder of 7-year-old Adrian Jones, a boy who prosecutors believe was killed by his father and step-mother at their KCK home.

“A lot of the details will come out in court,” Chief Zeigler said. “It`s been difficult for the detectives working the case. They have kids, they have families. When you have to work through the evidence and interviews and all, it takes a toll.”

It's one of 32 homicides his officers have investigated so far this year, which is equal to the department’s 2014 statistics for the entire year. (Note: Just a few hours after this article was written, KCK police began investigating its 33rd homicide of the year.)

Violent crime is up 10 percent, but Chief Zeigler said he's changing the way they fight back, by shifting the focus from saturation patrols in problem-areas to a wider community policing approach.

“It’s listening to what the community is saying,” he said, “partnering with them to resolve those issues, and teaching them along the way that, ‘Hey, you know, here’s a way you can handle these problems on your own.’”

Building those stronger community relationships is the new chief's top priority – from a new program that encourages officers to play ball with neighborhood kids, to shining a light on standout officers via Twitter and Facebook.

“It has paid huge dividends,” Chief Zeigler said of his increased presence on social media. “I think the morale of the PD is up, you guys are aware of the good work our policemen are doing, and we do want to be open, we want to be transparent.”

Each change is a challenge, but a necessary step in creating the police department Chief Zeigler envisions.

“I think I’m right where I wanted to be,” Chief Zeigler said of his progress during 2015. “I think this year actually went very, very well for us and hopefully 2016 will be just as good for us.”

MORE QUESTIONS CHIEF ZEIGLER ANSWERED:

FOX 4: What exactly is community policing?

Zeigler: “It means that rather than focusing on what we think is important, you listen to the community and you take care of their needs as well. So improving quality of life in our neighborhood, we may think we’re going to focus on violent crime, robberies. But some neighborhoods aren’t experiencing robberies. They’ve got a problem with speeders because they don’t have proper stop signs, they don’t have proper lighting in their neighborhoods, or they have an abandoned house that’s causing problems. It’s listening to what the community is saying, partnering with them to resolve those issues, and teaching them along the way that hey, you know, here’s a way you can handle these problems on your own.”

FOX 4: Name one way your officers are building stronger relationships with the community.

Zeigler: “One of the officers came up with the Champion Program, which we put 40 bags of balls in the back of our patrol cars, and as the officers have time, they go interact with the kids with football, soccer ball, basketball or kickball. It’s those things we’re trying to do just to engage more.”

FOX 4: How have your crime-fighting strategies changed this year?

Zeigler: “There are two documents that are writing the narrative for law enforcement today, and that’s going to be the President’s 21st Century Report on Policing and the Ferguson Report. For us to use some of the methods that we’ve used in the past, like saturation patrols, focused enforcements, everything in the literature today and everything we’re being told by DOJ and communities, is they want us to step away from those things. So we are adopting the community policing philosophy. Since we got a new philosophy and we’re doing it department-wide, it’s going to take some time to get this thing rolling and build a relationship where crime, the best I can tell, from those two reports, what they say is, crime is just not the police department’s problem and it has to be worked from the approach that the community has to stand up and say enough is enough, and work with us, and we listen to them and work with them.”

FOX 4: What new crime-fighting strategies can we expect in 2016?

Zeigler: “We are doing some things differently. One thing we don’t have is a Criminal Intelligence Unit. But we are laying the framework for that and in 2016, we will have a Criminal Intelligence Unit that focuses on our bad people.”

FOX 4: The Unified Government Commission turned down a $350,000 federal grant for body cameras, claiming the program is too expensive; But Kansas lawmakers say they will study instituting a statewide policy requiring law enforcement officers to wear body cameras. Where does your department stand on the issue right now?

Zeigler: “Right now we’ve got body cameras ordered for our Special Operations Unit, which is our TACT team, and we’re going to put them in the Motorcycle Enforcement Unit and see how much data we’re using: how’s the downloading going, and slowly build to capacity as we have funding and kind of understand how it works. We’re going to have open records issues, we know, so we want to go through it thoughtfully and not be rushed.”

FOX 4: You’ve increased your presence on social media. Why prioritize it?

Zeigler: “I do like bragging about the PD. I like bragging a lot. I love posting pictures about what the guys are doing on Instagram. That was really well-received by the officers in the field, and if they want that, that’s something that I think is easy for me to do now. I was scared to do at first, but now I’ve kind of embraced it and I really enjoy it. It has paid huge dividends. I think the morale of the PD is up, you guys are aware of the good work our policemen are doing, and we do want to be open, we want to be transparent.”