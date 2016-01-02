New year brings new crowds to gyms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's 2016 and many people have the mind set "new year, new you." For many people that means hitting the gym.

For gym regulars, the new year brings a new crowd of people resolved to get in shape.

“People come in, first of January, fired up, come five to seven days a week,” Hunter Hout, who goes to the gym regularly, said.

“It gets really packed, especially in the afternoons,” Frank Roe, another gym goer, said.

It's a new year, and the gyms are packed...at least for now.

“It`s usually until about mid-January then people fall off,” Hout said.

“It usually lasts about a month or two then it starts to die down a little bit,” Roe added. “It`s really hard to make that commitment and keep coming to the gym like that every day, it gets kind of time-consuming.”

But for people like Laura Anderson, she's hoping it's a more of a lifestyle change than just a resolution.

“My plan is to keep being consistent this year,” Anderson said. “I was just kind of ready to get back in shape.”

Anderson said she's coming to the gym more than last year.

“It just wasn't consistent. So I’m starting with just trying to be here four days a week then increasing it,” Anderson said.

There are plenty of others out there doing the same.

“Things calm down after the holidays, and people are ready to get back into a routine,” Monica Senter, the Director of Operations for GymKC, said.

Senter said they always see an increase in membership this time of year.

“Kind of recover from the chaos that can ensue with holiday parties and all the events going on,” Senter said.

While many regulars get annoyed by the influx of resolution-makers hoping to get fit, some people say it's admirable.

“It`s a big commitment, truthfully, it shows that you want to better yourself which is great. It holds you accountable for something,” Hout said. “I’m happy to see everybody coming in. You definitely have to work around the busy schedule in here, but I’m glad they`re coming in. It`s better than not coming in at all, so I’m happy for them.”