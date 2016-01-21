× Sign up for Family Feud auditions coming to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family Feud auditions are coming to Kansas City on Feb. 27-28, 2016. This is your chance to audition for the hilarious game show starring Steve Harvey.

Auditions are by appointment only. You must reserve your spot.

There are two ways to make an appointment:

Email:

KansasCity@familytryouts.com

(They love when families include pictures and video to their email! At least 5 family members are required. Briefly introduce yourselves, tell Family Feud where you are from, and feel free to use props, costumes, play a mock round of the game, or anything to stand out!)

Phone:

Call 323-762-8467

To be eligible:

You must have 5 family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.

You must be a U.S. citizen or have permission to work within the United States.

If anyone on the team knows or is related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries the Family Feud, or any Steve Harvey production including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, they are ineligible.

If anyone on the team is running for political office or has been on more than two (2) game shows in the last year they are also ineligible.

If you or anyone on your team has appeared on Family Feud before, it must be 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again.

There is no age requirement to be on Family Feud, but we suggest that contestants are 15 years or older due to the content of the questions.

Family Feud airs Monday through Friday on FOX 4 from 3:00-4:00 p.m.