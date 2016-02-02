Boston student faces expulsion after listing dorm room on Airbnb

BOSTON — A college student has found himself in hot water after listing his college dorm room on Airbnb.

Jack Worth, an Emerson College student, listed his room in downtown Boston on the site in January, according to a petition on Change.org. The petition, titled “Free Jack Worth,” is asking for support in having the university drop the disciplinary actions against him.

“If anything, Jack deserves a commendation, the entrepreneurial spirit he showed was one that should be fostered on the campuses of American universities. People are out there with problems, and Jack provided a solution,” one supporter on the petition commented.

The petition, with more than 300 signatures as of Tuesday morning, said that Emerson’s administration flagged Worth’s Airbnb listing, which resulted in a $150 fine from the site.

The school is bringing several charges of misconduct against Worth, which could possibly result in his expulsion from the school.

“There is nothing criminal with providing cheap housing to travelers. Jack Worth gave travelers from far and wide a taste of Boston life and the Emerson experience simply because he wanted to help those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to stay in the downtown area. If the Emerson community is as inclusive as it claims to be, it should act it,” Emerson student Ari Howorth said, as quoted on the petition page.

“The Emerson College residence hall policy and the housing contract that undergraduate residents sign prohibit students from subleasing or renting College housing units or beds to protect residents and the community from exposure to safety and security risks,” an Emerson spokesman said in an email to the Guardian.

The petition says the charges will be formally brought against Worth in an upcoming student hearing.