Teen brings smiles, joy and hope by painting faces

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Go to any charity event for children and chances are good you will see face painters there bringing big smiles to the faces of little ones who often face big burdens. This week’s FOX 4 young achiever runs a popular and successful face painting service – a non-profit organization she established when she was just nine years old.

“Our goal is to bring a few more smiles, bring a little joy, bring a little hope into the world,” said FOX 4 Young Achiever Lauren Browning.

That’s what happens at the many children’s charity events each year where Lauren Browning and her team of face painters work their magic – events like the annual holiday party that the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society puts on for local kids with cancer and their families.

“And even though it sounds simple, painting faces, I think there’s a lot of power in that because it’s this one-on-one moment,” said Lauren.

Lauren started doing this when she was in grade school and created her own non-profit organization, Faces of Hope.

“You shine with someone and they can be anything they want to be and for one moment, it’s about them and it’s about their imagination and it’s about their creativity.”

Lauren and the other face painters that she’s trained donate their time and talents for charity events.

“Painting faces has been everything to me,” said Lauren, tearing up. “It has been the driving force for me, to share these moments with these kids.”

“There’s just this brightness about Lauren, said Lauren’s longtime friend, Deliece Hofen. “There’s this comfort about Lauren.”

Hofen has known Lauren since long before she started Faces of Hope and she was Lauren’s grade school principal. When Hofen launched Braden’s Hope, a non-profit foundation named for her son who has cancer to raise money to fund childhood cancer research and treatment, Lauren jumped into volunteering for that. Her contributions on behalf of Braden’s Hope and many other charities go far beyond painting faces.

“The most impressive thing about Lauren is how she really does have that endless energy,” said Hofen. “It’s just amazing to me that in her free time, which is so limited, she chooses to make a difference for other people. It’s remarkable.”

As she paints children’s faces for charity, Lauren gives kids fun, new looks. And in another major part of her life, Lauren takes on whole new looks herself as a star performer.

“It’s so much fun to get out there and you have no inhibitions because you’re in a giant Timberwolf suit and there’s nothing holding you back,” said Lauren about being a costumed mascot.

Through her senior year at Blue Valley Southwest High School where she’s an academic powerhouse and student leader Lauren somehow has found time to be the school’s mascot, tirelessly entertaining crowds at sports events and countless other school activities.

“And my goal as a mascot is to make it to one of every single thing in the school,” said Lauren. “Debate tournaments. Chess tournaments. And everything in between.”

Lauren is a very busy performer outside the mascot suit, too. She’s been acting and singing and dancing on stage in school and community theater as long as she’s been painting faces.

“I think acting is the foundation for everything,” said Lauren. “And it’s where I find the truest connection and expression.”

Acting along with directing and writing plays is such a draw for Lauren that she intends to pursue it as a career.

“Once you realize that it’s all about the audience and sharing that moment with the, it become magical,” said Lauren.

Magical moments that Lauren conjures up for hundreds or an audience of one.

Lauren and her Faces of Hope face painters also work private parties and events where they charge for their services to raise money for charity, $30,000 so far. Lauren has lined up some of the team members to keep the project going when she goes off to college to study theater arts.

