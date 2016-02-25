KC Streetcar expected to open to public on May 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An end is finally in sight for the Kansas City Streetcar project.

The Kansas City Streetcar Authority announced Thursday that the public will be able to begin riding the KC Streetcars on Friday, May 6.

Mayor Sly James and the organization will partner together to throw a series of street parties along the streetcar route to celebrate the grand opening.

“This is the first step of what I believe will be a truly historic transformation of the entire city,” James said in a news release. “Building owners and developers have completed, started or announced more than $1.6 billion in construction in the KC Streetcar district since the route was announced three years ago. I’m confident the entire city will find new momentum as the KC Streetcar energizes the heart of our community.”

The KC Streetcar will run through downtown and connect neighborhoods along the route including the River Market, the Central Business District, the Crossroads Arts District, and the Union Station and Crown Center area.

“For many Kansas Citians, this day is long in the making,” said Mike Hagedorn, Chairman of the KC Streetcar Authority and president & CEO of UMB Bank. “This weekend in May will not only be a time to celebrate the KC Streetcar but to also celebrate the people, businesses, and landmarks that make downtown so wonderful."

Officials say they are still waiting for the fourth and final streetcar to be delivered.