‘Into The Woods’ musical shows life is not a fairy tale, but wonderful nonetheless

'Into The Woods' is a story that follows a Baker and his wife who wish to have a child. When the Baker and his wife learn they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse, they set off on a journey to break the curse.

Performances at the Just Off Broadway Theatre, 3051 Central in Penn Valley Park, run:

March 11, 12

March 18, 19, 20, 21

March 25, 26

The story also follows Cinderella who wishes to attend the King’s Festival, and Jack who wishes his cow would give milk. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results

The musical is put on by She&Her Productions.

Watch the interview in the video player above and if it looks like fun, click here to buy tickets.