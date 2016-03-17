More cases of pinkeye seen at some metro doctors’ offices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- Some doctors' offices and urgent care clinics in the metro are seeing more cases than usual of pinkeye. It's inflammation of the eye that's often caused by viruses or bacteria that easily spread.

You don't have to be a doctor to look at Hunter Rodgers' eyes and see a problem.

"It started with one eye with him, then spread to the second eye and then this morning, his sister woke up with the same symptoms," said his mother, Megan Rodgers.

It was no surprise that Annalynn got pinkeye from her big brother. Symptoms include redness, tearing, a gritty feeling and discharge.

"It looks horrible," said Rodgers.

Cradle thru College Care, a pediatricians' office at St. Joseph Medical Center, has seen 50 pinkeye cases this year. That's four times as many as it had seen last year at this time.

"The majority of it's viral. It's the most common respiratory illness that's going around is what's causing the conjunctivitis," said Dr. Ellen Glotzbach.

Conjunctivitis is another word for pinkeye. It often happens with a cold, but not always. It can be bacterial, too. That's what the doctor thinks the Rodgers' kids have, so they'll get an antibiotic drop.

What's the treatment for viral pinkeye?

"Mostly just a warm compress starting from the outside of the eye going to the midline just to kinda wipe it away," said Dr. Glotzbach.

Pinkeye is highly contagious. Hunter's mom thinks he got it at a restaurant play area. The doctor encourages frequent handwashing to prevent the spread. Avoid sharing toys, towels and other objects since pinkeye is spread from hand to eye.

"I think sometimes it's more miserable for the parent than it is for the kids," said Rodgers.

Pinkeye can last seven to 10 days. Schools and day care require a note from the doctor before kids can return.

Many people have eye symptoms now from spring allergies. Dr. Glotzbach says those people tend to have more of a clear discharge and more itchiness than those with viral or bacterial pinkeye.