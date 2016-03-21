Babysitter charged after 4-month-old suffers injuries consistent with shaking and burns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Jackson County prosecutors charged a woman on Monday after a four-month-old was injured while in her care.

Prosecutors charged Brea White , 23, of Independence, Mo., with one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.

According to court documents, White was babysitting the 4-month-old baby on Saturday when she called 911 to report that the child had stopped breathing.

Responding paramedics transferred the four-month-old to Children’s Mercy Hospital where doctors determined the child had burns consistent with hot water on more than 60 percent of its body. Court documents also reveal that the infant had injuries consistent with shaking.

According to prosecutors, White said she was giving the victim a bath but says she tested the water first. White denies shaking the infant.

The infant is still in the hospital.

Prosecutors have requested that bond be set at $40,000.