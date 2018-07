Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --A lack of answers is part of what makes Sudden Infant Death Syndrome so frightening.

As the name implies, SIDS is the sudden and unexplained death of an infant who is younger than one-year-old.

SIDS Resources is a private, not-for-profit network that connects people to programs, services and support all across the metro.

Pete Potts and Kim DeGeorge visited FOX 4 to talk about their experience with the program as well as share how people can get involved.