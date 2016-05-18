Lightning strike causes thousands of gallons of water to cascade down Unity Tower’s walls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITY VILLAGE, Mo. -- A freak accident is doing a number on a metro business. A lightning strike near Unity Tower in Unity Village caused the water tower to overflow, flooding a business below.

From the outside, Unity Tower still stands in all of its beauty, but a sign on the front door tells a much different story.

“It was shocking,” Unity Village CEO Charlotte Shelton said.

Shelton got the call on Mother’s Day. Lightning struck the water level monitoring system controlling the 100,000 gallon tank housed in the Unity Tower, causing 5,000 gallons of water to cascade down its walls.

“It was literally raining from every ceiling on all seven floors,” Shelton said.

“It was almost disbelief. I came out that evening to see it... reality set in as soon as I walked through the door,” Janet Stevenson said.

Stevenson is the operations manager at Awaken Whole Life center, housed inside Unity Tower. Seven floors of massage and facial rooms, offices are now ruined.

“Right now everything is just covered in plastic,” Stevenson said.

Walls and ceilings have been removed, floors torn up. A quarter of a million dollar renovation ruined with one lightning strike.

“It was just heart wrenching,” Stevenson said.

Over the past several days, employees have been working overtime, moving equipment to a new work space proving it truly does take a village.

“I think this has made the village a little bit stronger. A little more unified,” said Stevenson.

Repairs are estimated to cost $250,000. Luckily the tower is covered by insurance. If there were a silver lining to the freak accident, Shelton says she found it.

“I think the true mark of a person comes through in a challenging situation, we got to see what our employees were made of. They're made love and compassion,” she said.

Employees hope to have Unity Tower open by late June.