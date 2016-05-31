Woman killed in Ray County ATV accident remembered as a good friend, passionate healthcare worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAY COUNTY, Mo. – A 22-year-old woman is dead after police said she was hit by a four-wheeler. Police said Megan LaMarr, of Polo, Mo., was air lifted to Truman Medical Center where she later died.

“It could have happened to anybody, it was just two people in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Alyssa LaMarr, the victim’s sister.

LaMarr said the driver of the ATV was Megan’s close friend of five years.

“We are praying for Michael’s family,” Alyssa LaMarr said. “We are praying for him and his family and want nothing but comfort and good things for him, we love him, he was a friend of Megan’s.”

Family said the accident happened less than a mile from their home, along Route BB.

They said LaMarr became a certified nursing assistant right out of high school and worked at Excelsior Springs Convalescent Center.

“She loved doing what she was doing, being a CNA, she loved her residents,” said Marcy LaMarr, the victim’s mother. “She had the biggest heart ever, she made friends wherever she went, she had a huge smile and she never met a stranger.”

Police said Michael Childs, 22, was the driver of the ATV. He is charged with DWI. He is scheduled to be in court on June 28.

LaMarr’s visitation is scheduled for Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Polo High School. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. also at the high school.