Former Pulse employee from KC worked at club for years, knew more than 20 victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The massacre in Orlando has touched lives around the world, including William Blake Weston's from KC. Weston worked at Pulse nightclub for six years, and says he knew many of those killed.

It's hard to imagine losing one person, but Weston says he knew 21 of the victims killed on Sunday morning at the nightclub.

“They were people that I recognized and knew. After six years of seeing these same people come in and out, you get to know them. That was my job; I was the door guy for a while, I was a bartender and I was on the stage,” Weston told FOX 4’s Monica Evans.

Weston says what happened to his friends and former colleagues is a senseless act of hate.

“We all just want to make money and survive and have a good life like everyone else, and some people aren't going to be able to do that now,” Weston said.

He said that Pulse was a posh Orlando establishment where people could be themselves and feel safe. He says it's ironic for such a horrific thing to happen at a place filled with love and people having fun.

“It was a sanctuary. It was a safe place for everyone. There's not many places that you can go to and feel safe with your friends,” he described.

Weston says he's saddened by what has happened, but he's thankful for the outpouring of love shown all over the world.

“The rainbow flags are flying in every city that I know of, and cities have turned on their lights or hung flags,” he said.

Weston says good can come from bad deeds and he hopes everyone learns from this tragedy.

“To be grateful every single day that we're here. To be kind and courteous, it shouldn't be a hard thing,” he said.

Weston says people keep asking what they can do to help. He says it's simple: Just pray for peace and comfort for the victims and their families.