Dr. David McGehee stepping down as superintendent of Lee’s Summit schools

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- The Lee's Summit Board of Education announced on Monday that it reached an agreement where Superintendent Dr. David McGehee will resign. Dr. McGehee will leave his position with the district on June 30 according to a news release.

The board says that he will get two payments of $225,000 in the next year. His most recent contract renewal paid him more than $1.1 million for the next three years.

“The Board thanks Dr. McGehee for his service to the School District, and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” board president Bob White stated in the release.

In late May Dr. McGehee was placed on paid administrative leave following months of controversy about his compensation and a relationship with a member of a law firm that represented the school board.

Following a heated meeting in April that didn't lead to significant change, in May board president Terri Harmon stepped down from her position and Dr. McGehee was placed on leave. FOX 4 obtained emails that showed that board member Bill Baird took issue with Harmon's handling on Dr. McGehee's raise, and threatened to go public if there wasn't a change in leadership.

