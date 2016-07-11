Seminarian, 24, missing in Arkansas River in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — Crews in Wichita have been searching for a man who was reported missing while kayaking in the Arkansas River.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Wichita Fire Department crews spent Saturday searching for the man, identified as 24-year-old Brian Bergkamp, a native of Garden Plain. He had been scheduled to enter his third year of theology study at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

He was reported missing Saturday when the Arkansas River was swollen by recent rains.

Fire officials say two men and three women in separate kayaks were floating on the river Saturday when they hit churning water.

Officials said one of the women fell into the swirling water, and Bergkamp left his kayak to assist her. She and the other kayakers made it to shore.