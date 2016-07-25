Following a flurry of emergencies, Liberty store sees business bounce back strong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- A local company was in panic mode back in May when the Liberty building they wanted to build their business in collapsed. Now they're realizing that collapse only made their business stronger.

Nickel and Suede's overall business has doubled since opening up a store just north of the Liberty Square. The success is something they couldn't have imagined in May, when about a block away, the building they planned to inhabit collapsed.

"My baby had broken his leg the same day, and so it was just like, that was what was priority to me," said Kilee Nickels.

Two emergencies in one day for the family of six just continued to get crazier in the weeks that followed.

"It's just been super crazy from the building collapsing, which was super devastating then finding a new space for our store so quickly and trying to figure out how to make it our own, and still open this summer, was just- it was crazy," said Nickels.

But Kilee Nickels and her husband Soren say they have help.

"We were so grateful for all the just support that had spread locally," said Nickels.

Nickels says as soon as the building collapsed, a social media campaign started, urging people to support the family jewelry business by ordering from them.

"It was just like a flood of orders and it was a huge month for us," said Nickels.

She says the city was ready to help as well.

"We didn't have a store on the square yet, but we were totally included and in the club of hey- you're one of ours, let's get you somewhere you need to be."

Already, less than three months after a devastating collapse, this business is back and growing one nickel at a time. Nickel and Suede hopes to move back into the building on the square once it's rebuilt and ready for business. Construction is underway.