One dead, another in critical after double shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One victim is dead and another is in critical condition from a double shooting Thursday night that began in the 4000 block of Myrtle.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m. One man was found dead in a driveway on Myrtle, and the person in critical condition was found at 40th and Mersington.

"We are trying to come to grips with this violence today," said Sgt. Kari Thompson, Kansas City, Mo., police spokesperson. "We need your help, K.C. If anyone knows, in any cases today, we urge you, we plead with you to call 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Sources told FOX 4 that the two shootings are related.