Man in custody after failing to stop for police, leading them on short chase by airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man is in custody after leading police on a chase by the airport early Wednesday morning.

Platte County Sheriff's officials told FOX 4 around 3 a.m., a deputy tried to stop the driver of a pickup on traffic charges.

The driver failed to stop and a chase lasted about five minutes before deputies were able to put down stop sticks on the interstate.

After losing control and steering his truck into the ditch, deputies say the driver got out and ran off.

Deputies found the driver hiding in a wooded area nearby after a short foot chase.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital after he complained of injuries.

Deputies told FOX 4 they did not find any weapons in the truck.

Traffic was not affected by the incident.