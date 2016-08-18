Excelsior Springs teen returns to school for the 1st time since ATV crash in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. -- Thursday was the first day of classes for Excelsior Springs, and one of the students most eager to return to class is 16-year-old Greg Murphy. He suffered a spine injury back in February after an ATV accident. After the accident, he missed the rest of last school year. He has returned to school, and his classmates and the community are rallying around him.

FOX 4's Matt Stewart talked to him on the FOX 4 Morning Show. Watch the interview in the player above. Congratulations, Greg!