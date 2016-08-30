Chris Brown refuses to leave home after woman calls police for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TARZANA, Calif. - Chris Brown was refusing to come out of his Tarzana home Tuesday morning after authorities responded to a call for help from a woman on the property, according to police.

Police responded to the home in the 5000 block of Corbin Avenue after receiving the assistance call at about 3 a.m., said Lt. Chris Ramirez with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Robbery homicide detectives were handling the investigation, said Officer Drake Madison, who confirmed the home belongs to Brown.

Video from the scene showed a woman leaving Brown’s home Tuesday morning and waiting in the back of a patrol car.

Brown was refusing to come outside and was not allowing police into his home, Ramirez said.

Authorities were seeking to obtain a search warrant to look for a weapon Brown allegedly used to threaten the woman, the Los Angeles Times reported citing law enforcement sources.

According to the victim, an angry Brown pointed the gun at her before she ran outside and called police, the Times reported.

As police waited outside, videos surfaced on Brown's Instagram page denying he did anything wrong.

In one of the videos Brown said he was asleep most of the night and awoke to police outside his home.

"I'm not coming out ... it's always going to be f--- the police. Black lives matter," Brown said in one of the videos. "Good luck when you get the warrant or whatever you need to do. You're going walk right up in here, and you're going to see nothing, you idiots."

He also accused police of not responding as quickly to his own calls for help in the past.

"When I call police, for stalker people who are endangering my life, they don't come until the next day," Brown said.

Brown has a history of abuse involving women.

He was put on probation in 2009 after pleading guilty to attacking singer Rihanna, who was his girlfriend at the time.