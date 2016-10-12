Tommy Ford dead: ‘Martin’ actor dies at 52, publicist confirms

ATLANTA, Ga. — Actor Thomas Mikal Ford, known to his friends as Big Tommy, died Wednesday at the age of 52, his publicist confirmed.

Ford was best known for his role as Tommy, Martin’s best friend on the TV show “Martin,” which ran from 1992-97.

“This evening at 4:50 p.m. surrounded by family and close friends (he) transitioned from this life to life eternal,” his publicist tweeted.

Ford had been rushed to an Atlanta hospital after suffering an abdominal aneurysm, according to TMZ.

He had been on life support, but his health got worse and family decided Wednesday to take him off the support, according to TMZ.

Ford was also known for his roles in “Harlem Nights,” “The Parkers” and “who’s Got Jokes.”

Prayers up for my brother @BigTommyFord and his family. pic.twitter.com/yuh0nJvO1f — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) October 12, 2016