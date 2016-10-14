Two Excelsior Springs men die in crash where vehicle landed in pond

CLAY COUNTY — Two Excelsior Springs men died in a crash on Thursday afternoon when their vehicle went airborne and came to rest in a pond. A Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports says 22-year-old Zachary Jordan and 19-year-old Andrew Selby died in the crash on State Route H at about 3:45 p.m. Neither victim was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash report states Jordan was driving a 1998 Lincoln when he failed to negotiate a left-hand turn, and struck a sign when he went off of the road. The vehicle then went airborne and overturned, coming to rest in the pond.

Both victims were declared dead at the scene, and their vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.