Overland Park police cancels Silver Alert for missing man with dementia

**UPDATE: The Overland Park Police Department said at about 9:20 p.m. Delbert Nelson had been found**

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are looking for an 83-year-old man reported missing on Monday. Delbert Nelson has dementia and was last seen in the area of 75th and Metcalf at about 11 a.m.

He was driving a beige 2002 Mercury Marquis with Kansas plates: QHU088. He’s 5’9″ and weighs 165 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Police don’t know what he was wearing when he was last seen.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call Overland Park police at (913) 895-6300.