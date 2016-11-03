Man sits at cemetery next to his dad’s grave watching Cubs’ World Series win

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Cubs fan living in North Carolina knew there was only one place he wanted to watch the World Series; at the cemetery in Greenwood, Ind., where his dad is buried.

So, Wayne Williams drove all day from North Carolina to Indiana for Game 7 of the World Series.

Williams’ father died 36 years ago in 1980 at the age of 53. According to WTHR-13, he was a Navy veteran, who became a Cubs fan when he went to boot camp at Great Lakes.

WTHR-13 says as soon as the Cubs won, Wayne stood there quietly and said, “We did it.” Then he placed the “W” flag next to big Wayne’s grave marker. Watch the moving story in the video player above.