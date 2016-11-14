Chiefs Kingdom has hilarious response when Travis Kelce pokes fun at fine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been fined $24,309 by the NFL after he protested a non-call by mockingly chucking his towel toward an official and being ejected.

Kelce thought Jacksonville’s Prince Amukamara should have been called for pass interference in the end zone during the Chiefs’ 19-14 victory when he grabbed his towel and made like it was a penalty flag. The official threw his hat and another official tossed a penalty flag on Kelce, and the tight end was tossed from the game.

Chiefs teammate Daniel Sorensen was also fined $9,115 by the league Friday for a late hit out of bounds.

Cleveland center Cam Erving and Dallas defensive end David Irving were each docked $9,115 for their tussle in the Cowboys’ 35-10 win.

Miami’s Andre Branch, San Francisco’s Quinton Patton and Los Angeles’ William Hayes were all fined $18,231 for horse=collar tackles.

Kelce tweeted on Friday night that he was thinking about all the things he could do with the money he had to pay for his fine, and fans had hilarious responses.

Just thinking of all the things I can buy with $24,000….. 💭💭💭 https://t.co/QluodPakbO — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) November 12, 2016

@tkelce @TerezPaylor 24,000 items off of the TBell dollar menu?? The entire inventory of a Dollar Tree…24000 Jason Kelce football cards? — CharlieS (@canuCStill) November 12, 2016

@tkelce 240 of your #87 jerseys — FreeRangeDrumsticks (@AmberButterVibe) November 12, 2016

@tkelce 489 pairs of checkerboard print Vans. — Joey Alfino (@CaveatActor) November 12, 2016

1 night at the trump tower presidential suite @tkelce — jason phillips (@phillips_elec) November 12, 2016

A 2016 Prius (pretty sure a 2017 is out of your price range) https://t.co/EZPDw2TbQ9 — Allison Kohn (@allison_kohn) November 12, 2016