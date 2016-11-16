× University of Missouri withdraws recognition of Kappa Alpha

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri has withdrawn recognition of a fraternity for five years for violations of several of the school’s standards of conduct.

The action announced Tuesday against Kappa Alpha is effective immediately. It means the fraternity cannot participate in campus activities and will not have access to some university facilities, such as auditoriums and meeting rooms. The fraternity also must pay a $1,000 judicial processing fee.

Fraternity members will be allowed to continue their academic programs.

The university announced in early October that it was investigating an incident involving excessive alcohol use at Kappa Alpha, which was already on probation for another alcohol-related incident earlier in the semester.

The Kappa Alpha national office did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday from The Associated Press.