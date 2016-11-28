Marlins to sign former Royals right-hander Volquez to two-year contract worth $22 million

KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 3: Edinson Volquez #36 of the Kansas City Royals pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium on April 3, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says right-hander Edinson Volquez has agreed with the Miami Marlins on a $22 million, two-year contract.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement won’t be final until Volquez successfully completes a physical.

An All-Star in 2008 with Cincinnati, Volquez helped pitch Kansas City to the World Series title in 2015, when he went 13-9 with a 3.55 ERA. He slipped to 10-11 with 5.37 ERA with the Royals this year.

The Marlins must revamp their rotation following the death of ace Jose Fernandez in a boating accident in September.

Volquez has a 89-79 record in 12 major league seasons. He’s 33 but has pitched at least 189 innings each of the past three years.