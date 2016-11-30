A couple bucks could get you unlimited Wendy’s Frostys for a year

Frosty Key Tags are back! For $2 you can help find forever homes for kids in foster care & enjoy free Jr. Frosty treats all year. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/4RtlcEGBnJ — Wendy's (@Wendys) November 22, 2016

Just $2 could get you unlimited Wendy’s Frostys in 2017, while simultaneously helping to find homes for children in foster care.

The fast food restaurant announced the return of Frosty Key Tags, which are good for a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase at any time during the year, starting January 1, 2017.

Wendy’s will give 85 percent of the $2 spent on Frosty Key Tags between November 15, 2016, and January 31, 2017, to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

The Frosty Key Tags are available for purchase at participating locations while supplies last.